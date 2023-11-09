Constitution musings of a legally inexpert

a. In the 52 years of Bangladesh's history, no election under any partisan government has been free and impartial, and even the most optimistic among us has no reason to believe it will be so in the future. In fact, over the past 25 years all the political conflicts and clashes that have taken place have been rooted in the system of election. Many lives have been lost, much property has been damaged, economic potential has been dented and scope has been crated for foreign intervention. Given the political realities, in order to break away from this vicious cycle it is essential for the constitution to have provision for elections under a caretaker government. The ongoing debate over an 'unelected government' is meaningless. We have to choose between a three-month unelected government, or a five-year one.

b. Let us take a look at the statistics (percentage of votes/seats) concerning the four fair elections that have taken place in Bangladesh. In the 1991 election, Awami League secured 30.80 per cent of the votes, BNP 30.81 per cent, Jamaat-e-Islami 12.13 per cent and Jatiya Party 11.92 per cent. In that election, Awami League won 88 seats, BNP 140, Jamaat 18 and Jatiya Party 35.

In the 1996 election, Awami League secured 37.44 per cent of the votes, BNP 33.61 per cent, Jamaat-e-Islami 8.61 and Jatiya Party 16.40 per cent. In that election Awami League won 146 seats, BNP 116, Jamaat 3 and Jatiya Party 32 seats.

In the 2001 election, Awami League secured 40.13 per cent of the votes, BNP 40.97 per cent, Jamaat 4.28 and Jatiya Party 1.12 per cent. In that election, Awami League won 62 seats, BNP 193 seats, Jamaat 17 seats and Jatiya Party 4 seats.

In the 2008 election, Awami League clinched 48.04 per cent of the votes, BNP 32.50, Jamaat 4.70 and Jatiya Party 7.14 per cent. In that election Awami League secured 230 seats, BNP 30, Jamaat 2 and Jatiya Party 27.

These figures make certain issues clear.

1. There are two major parties in Bangladesh who have huge public support. And there are two parties that have public support to a certain extent.

2. No matter what the results may be, both Awami League and BNP have committed voters of around one-third each. Outside of this, the votes come from people unhappy or irate with the incumbent government for valid reasons. These voters are not loyal to any particular party and they want change.

3. No party winning the election has secured half or more than half the votes. Even in Awami League's landslide victory of 2008, it secured less than half the votes. In other words, we have always been ruled by a government representing less than half the votes. This shouldn't be a problem in the Westminster system, because in a democratic system the country is to be run on a sort of consensus. But in our country, the winning party take themselves as the sole rulers with the right to do as they please for five years. Not only that, even though they win less than half the votes, they rip and tear the constitution at will. Also, the two major political parties consider each other foes and consider any leeway to the opposition as a weakness, even defeat.