How to remove obstacles to credible elections?

Yet another reason for the crisis of confidence of the election commission is the mysterious defeat of the outgoing Mayor Mr. Monirul Huq of the Cumilla city corporation election from the results of the last four centers which came several hours after the closing of the polling using EVMs. In the same election, AKM Bahauddin MP was asked by the election commission to leave the city corporation area, but the commission made an about turn after he refused to comply.

In addition, registration of the two so-called ‘king’s parties’ whose names we never heard of, ignoring other active political parties, hurt the reputation of the election commission. In the Gaibandha-5 by-election, letting the big fishes like the Returning Officer and the Superintendent of Police off the hook and finding the small fries guilty of electoral malfeasance and not punishing them,despite the commission’s having legal authority to so, also contributed to the crisis of confidence of the election commission.

The election commission’s reputation is further compromised by the curbing of its own powers by replacing the term ‘election’ by ‘polling’ in section 91A of the RPO and then denying it. It remained silent about the police’s filing thousands of fictitious cases and other repressive measures against the political opposition, destroying the evenness of the electoral field and putting into question the neutrality of the commission. Ignoring the well-established definition of election, which involves choosing among credible alternatives and asserting that it makes no difference who joins the polls or who does not, hurts the commission’ credibility. All such actions have brought down the confidence of the people in the election commission to the lowest ebb. Under such circumstances, the one of the agendas of the proposed dialogue must be the reconstitution of the election commission with honest and reputed persons.

Also, in order to ensure an environment for a competitive election, there must be strict action against those who carry out violence. According to the opposition BNP, scores of its activists have been killed and many more injured during the last one year in violence unleashed by the police and the ruling party. If the persons responsible for such violence are identified and punished by means of an independent inquiry, a peaceful environment for the election can be ensured.

An environment for competitive elections can be ensured if the filing of fictitious cases and arrests is halted and the proceedings of the past cases are suspended. According to a Voice of America report (28 September 2023), based information furnished by BNP, from 2009 till 2023, over 138,000 cases have been filed against 4 million of their leaders and activists.

According to a New York Times (2 September 2023) article, ‘Quietly Crushing Democracy: Millions on Trial in Bangladesh,’ such repression was possible because ‘over her (Sheikh Hasina’s) 14 years in office, she has captured Bangladesh’s institutions, including the police, the military and, increasingly, the courts, by filling them with loyalists and making clear the consequences for not falling in line.

She has wielded these institutions both to smother dissent — her targets have also included artists, journalists, activists and even the Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus — and to carry out a deeply personal campaign of vengeance against her political enemies.’

On behalf of SHUJAN, we have long been advocating a 'National Charter' to be drawn up through dialogue among political parties and signed by them to eliminate the flaws in our electoral system and repair the state. In recent meetings held all over the country, our proposal received almost unanimous support from all concerned,including political parties, businessmen, civil society and the youth. Therefore, we echo the recommendation of the recent IRI and NDI-led US pre-election assessment mission and again ask our political parties to hold meaningful dialogue with open minds in order to find a credible and long-term solution to the prevailing impasse. In the past, there had been dialogue held with the mediation of representatives of the Commonwealth and of the UN Secretaries General or by local ambassadors. We propose that this time too dialogue be held with no further delay, mediated by any such quarters.

* Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar is Secretary, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN)