DUCSU election, results, and what the youth wants

The point is, those who voted in the DUCSU elections were born long after 1971. They did not witness 1971, 1975 or 1990. They have only seen Sheikh Hasina’s governance and opposition to Khaleda Zia. From this experience, a certain mindset may have developed among young people that they do not support mainstream politics or its opposition—but does that automatically mean support for Chhatra Shibir? For the generation of 1971, this raises a huge question mark.

No matter what political propagandists promote in this country, we know that the two major pro-Liberation War parties are the Awami League and BNP, both of which have grassroots reach. Other parties are mostly personality-driven or are merely on paper. In 1971, Jamaat-e-Islami became politically isolated for supporting the Pakistani occupying forces. Its student organisation, Islami Chhatra Sangha, had effectively ceased to exist.

What is surprising is that, despite opposing the Liberation War, no party in this country was banned. What was banned was the use of religion in politics. Religious rhetoric in politics resumed in Bangladesh from 1973 onwards. By 1975, it gained further momentum. Towards the late 1970s, Jamaat-e-Islami was revived. During Ershad’s era, Awami League, BNP, Jamaat, and the leftist parties launched parallel movements. The first demand for elections under a caretaker government came from Jamaat, and everyone readily accepted that demand.

In the 1986 parliamentary elections, Jamaat, contesting alongside the Awami League, won 10 seats for the first time under its own symbol and entered parliament. This granted the party political and constitutional legitimacy. Jamaat members recognised Sheikh Hasina as the leader and sat on the opposition benches in parliament. In this way, the process of Jamaat’s rehabilitation began with the help of the Awami League.