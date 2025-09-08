‘The election environment is completely fine’

There is no security concern centering the DUCSU election at all. However, the students raised concerns regarding two issues. First, the voting has to take place outside the halls. We have taken that into account. Measures have been arranged so that students can cast their votes without any hindrance. In addition, the students said that the voting time should be eight hours (from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm). Even if someone is inside the polling centre’s premises at 4:00 pm, if it takes until 5:00 pm, we will ensure their right to vote.

In terms of security, our BNCC, Rovers, and Rangers will be present to manage the voters’ lines and at the polling centres. They will serve as the primary defence. The second layer is our proctorial body, and the third is our teachers. Beyond this, there shouldn’t be any need for additional security. These are our initial considerations. The police will also be present, but why would we use them against our own students? If we simply stand and tell the students, “Why are you causing a disturbance? This is your vote, remain calm,” then the police won’t be needed at all.

We had mentioned deploying the army as a striking force. Since the army is already in the field, we said that if the situation gets out of our control, we could call them in. This was meant to reassure the students. However, there was no actual contact with the army, and we didn’t inform the administration either. It was purely a statement, said for the sake of saying it. We believe that the police, Ansar, and other forces are sufficient for our purposes. Even then, we have instructed them to stay outside our designated boundaries. Inside, the BNCC-Rovers, the proctorial body, teachers, and the Election Commission are enough. Students wouldn’t start fighting defying their teachers.