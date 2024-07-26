Quota reform demand is just the tip of the iceberg

If the prevailing situation is not perceived to be just the tip of the iceberg, grave danger may follow. Any protest or agitation may have an innocuous start. Sometimes a very mundane demand of the rising middle-class may balloon into a demand of the greater masses.

We recall Tunisia. One day, like any other day of the week, a man who lived hand to mouth had turned up at a shop to buy bread, but the price was out of reach. He haggled with the shopkeeper, they argued, things spiralled out of control and the shopkeeper punched the poor customer.

The hungry poverty-stricken man, wanting just a piece of bread, fell to the ground never to rise again. He died there on the spot. No one was prepared for such an incident. The passersby, the crowd that had gathered to watch the skirmish, could all relate to the predicament of the customer who could not afford a piece of bread. They saw themselves lying in that inert body on the ground.