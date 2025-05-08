India-Pakistan conflict: Another chapter of misfortune in South Asia

India’s latest airstrike in Pakistan, carried out just after midnight on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, is tragic—but not entirely surprising. Over the last 15 years, and particularly following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, war-like fervour has been building up in Indian public sentiment. A retaliatory strike on Pakistan seemed almost inevitable.

The Pakistanis were anticipating it. Their stock market had been steadily falling amid fears of an Indian strike. Through this action, the BJP government in India has partially satisfied public demands for retaliation. Politically, the move has also allowed them to save face. Yet a crucial question remains—has this strike made India any safer? Starting a war is always easier than ending one.