What is the problem in wanting free and fair elections?

While they claim that there is no scope to do anything outside of the constitution, that constitution has been amended in such a manner that to has removed all risks of the ruling party to lose power. In 2008 Awami League did not want any mandate to amend the constitution and, without any mandate it avoided the recommendations of the parliamentary committee and went ahead to amend the constitution. It other words, it is the various one-sided steps taken by the ruling party that has aggravated the crisis. That is why they should take initiative to resolve it. Instead they want to douse the heads of the opposition leaders in uranium. Earlier they had threatened that the opposition men wouldn’t be allowed into Dhaka. The police chimed in, saying no one would be allowed to hold rallies in Dhaka without permission. Of course, Awami League has no problem in getting permission to erect stages in the middle of the streets and hold rallies. The police can always say that this was a peace rally.

Everyone is fearing clashes and such fears are not baseless. The question is, who will benefit if the situation turns volatile? We have learnt heard that the European Union will not be sending observers to the election. Now if the US observers also do not come because of security concerns, then it will be easy to escape surveillance of the foreign quarters. That’s how it was in the last two elections.

In the last two elections, observers of the government liking came, that too mostly from the neighbouring country. They found no fault. It must be pointed out here that many analysts and journalists of the neighbouring country sharply criticise the US policy concerning Bangladesh’s elections. They have highlighted such criticism not just in the India media, but at an international level too. Mihir Sharma of Delhi’s Observer Foundation wrote in a recent article published in Bloomberg and Washington Post that if pressure is applied for free and elections, the anti-government forces will grow strong and fundamentalist forces may come to power. It is clear from this contention that they feel fair elections means a change in government, not a renewal of the ruling party’s mandate.