Why this survey after a long gap

Prothom Alo’s public opinion survey on the state, government, and the country’s political–economic situation has returned. The last such Prothom Alo survey was conducted in 2013. In the twelve years since then, a lot has changed in the meantime.

The country’s condition during that period was made starkly visible in last year’s July mass uprising. We will return shortly to the reasons behind this long gap in public opinion surveys.

People are the ultimate destination of journalism. For that reason, from its founding, Prothom Alo placed significant importance on understanding public opinion and presenting people’s views to readers. Prothom Alo was first published in November 1998.