Most people view the army’s role positively

In the survey, respondents were asked: How was the role of the army during the July mass uprising? In response, 52.2 per cent said the army’s role was good, while another 17.1 per cent said it was extremely good—meaning a total of 69.3 per cent were satisfied with the army’s role during the mass uprising.

Meanwhile, 23.2 per cent felt that the army’s role at that time was neither good nor bad. However, 6.2 per cent believed the army’s role during the mass uprising was bad, and 1.3 per cent said it was very bad.

Another question in the survey asked: How was the army’s role in maintaining law and order from the post–mass uprising period up to now? In response, 58.9 per cent said the army’s role during this period was good. Another 15.1 per cent felt it was very good. Combined, 74 per cent expressed satisfaction with the army’s role.

However, 17.7 per cent did not describe the army’s role in maintaining law and order as either good or bad. Meanwhile, 5.1 per cent thought the army’s role in this regard was not good, and 3.2 per cent believed it was very bad.