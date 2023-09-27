Minimum wage: Livable wage too a democratic right

Bangladesh does not have any national minimum wage. This indicates weakness and unorganized state of the economy, as well as the deprivation of the mass people. Although there are minimum wages in different sectors but these are not much in effect as well. Readymade garments industry is the biggest export oriented sector in the country but the minimum wage in the sector is paltry.

The minimum wage does not get any better despite all sorts of movement every time. An agitation demanding increase in the minimum wage in the garments sector has been going on for a while. A wage board has been formed, but the outcome is still uncertain. The state of other sectors are baggers description.

The minimum wage of Tk 8,000 set in the garment sector in 2018 was only half of the demand of different labour organisations. The basic salary was increased by Tk 1100, and various benefits of the factory owners were further increased due to this hike. I can remember well that the RMG owners demanded rise of their benefits as much as the increase in the minimum wage of the workers. Therefore they demanded tax cut and cash incentive from the government. After making the demand, they did not have to become frustrated like the workers despite waging movement and taking to streets for months. The day the owners raised the demand, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Bank issued two different circulars. In these two circulars the cash incentive was raised and tax at source for the RMG exporters and corporate tax were decreased.

The coronavirus epidemic at the beginning of 2020 created a calamity. Many workers were laid off and fell into debt. Then came the persistent price hike of fuel, gas, electricity and other commodities, alongside rise in the price of everything including transport fare and house rent. This disquieting trend of price hike continues. Now added with it is dengue, that hit hard the work and income of workers, and add the treatment cost to the list.

The prices of essential commodities shot up most. As per TCB, the highest rate of increase of prices of various such products from 24 September, 2018 to 24 September, 2023, is as follows (in percentage): Rice 15, pulses 120, flour 88, potato 80, crude soybean oil 95, salt 68, egg 67, milk 100, sugar 180, chicken 48 and fish 100. Due to continuous rise of price, the net value of minimum wage set in 2018 has now decreased to less than Tk 5,000. In other words, the workers should get over Tk 11,000 to maintain the lifestyle they would maintain at Tk 8,000 in 2018. The income of the workers did not increase, but the devaluation of taka against US dollar fetched the owners an extra amount of over Tk 900 billion in last one year.

Yet many illogical arguments are heard when the question of wage raise or rationalization comes forth. One such ill-argument is ‘the productivity of Bangladeshi workers is less and that’s the reason of low wage’. It is true that scope is there to boost the productivity of the workers of Bangladesh. But it should be kept in mind that the productivity mainly hinges on the role of the owners, technology, work environment, management, training, wage, nutrition and leisure. It all is part of the responsibility of the owners. To increase productivity, if that of the workers is low, depends mainly on the owners.