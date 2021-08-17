Afghanistan in the eye of the storm again

After capturing most of the provinces of Afghanistan during the last few days in a series of swift military advances the Taliban militia, the most allied ally of the Pakistan Army, arrived at the gates of Kabul, the capital of the country, on 15 August. The besieged president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and his team, after showing defiance and expressing resolve to resist, resigned from their positions and some of them left the country.

These developments were followed by a reign of fear in Kabul where thousands of people stormed the airport in a desperate effort to leave the country. Heart wrenching photos and video clips went viral on social media as the US forces, controlling the airport opened fire on the mob stopping the airplanes in an effort to board the planes. At least three persons died after falling from the airplane that took off while these ill-fated persons were clinging to its tires. Taliban’s Military domination has weakened the prospects of a broad based government for diluting the extremist totalitarian rule which the Taliban want to model after their previous stint in power during 1990's.