Unemployment is another vital concern, as the higher cost burden may push businesses to lay off workers and cut production. The same Awaj study found that around one third of workers reported layoffs after the last wage increase, along with higher production targets and more pressure at the workplace. In other words, factories adjust not only by cutting jobs but also by asking fewer workers to produce more.

At a Daily Star discussion on 15 November 2026, Fazlee Shamim Ehsan of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation said the number of helpers on one production line in his factory had fallen from about 26 to just 3, and that many workers are now looking for informal jobs, such as driving electric rickshaws. The risk is that a higher minimum wage creates fewer but better paid formal jobs, while those who lose them move to informal work with no wage protection at all. At the same time, a rise in RMG wages could pull workers away from other sectors, creating labour shortages elsewhere and making those industries less efficient.

For the industry, BGMEA says production costs have already risen by 25 to 30 per cent over the last three years, and 287 factories have closed during that period. At a dialogue organised by Voice for Reform on 25 November 2026, BGMEA vice-president Md Shehab Udduza Chowdhury said that a minimum wage of Tk 17,000 actually costs a factory about Tk 25,000 per worker each month after accounting bonuses and overtime. Former BGMEA president Rubana Huq warned that many small and medium factories could shut down in the coming months. The burden will not fall equally. Large factories with modern machines, direct buyers and access to credit can absorb some of the cost by raising productivity. Small subcontracting factories, which already work on thin margins, cannot do this easily. The raise may therefore speed up a shift towards fewer and bigger factories. That may improve average productivity over time, but sudden closures without an orderly exit system leave workers without jobs and owed wages.