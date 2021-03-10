Are the farmers a ‘means’ of increasing production only?

Farmer Abdur Rahman from Noakhali died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on the first day of this year after three weeks in a coma. He died at the age of 55 when the average life expectancy of the country’s people is nearing to 80.

Abdur Rahman had long been suffering from diseases. Finally, he was diagnosed with lung cancer last year. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH). In December last year, he sustained head injuries after falling on the bathroom floor and never regained consciousness since then.

In 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, several incidents of farmers falling ill on the crop field were reported in the country. Some of them also died while spreading insecticide. The media first reported such an incident on 4 March 2019 in the form of tragic death of Tarek Hossain, 20, from Monpura village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. Many such deaths were reported from several districts including Bogura, Pabna, Joypurhat, and Tangail.