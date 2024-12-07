New ordinance brings ICT closer to int'l standards, more changes required

The Ordinance has clearly introduced some important new changes, making the 1973 ICT Act more consistent with international standards. Yet – in addition to the issue of the death penalty, discussed above - the new ordinance does, disappointingly, fail to make some additional important changes. Amongst the omissions are these:

- A proper process of interlocutory appeals: Interlocutory appeals are appeals against judicial decisions before a trial has concluded. All international tribunals have a system to allow such appeals, with some appeals allowed as of right and other appeals permitted following a request to the court.



The ordinance does introduce a new provision that allows a person to make an interlocutory appeal in relation to a conviction for contempt, but it does not allow any other interlocutory appeals against any other judicial decision. So an accused person cannot appeal, for example, the legality of their detentions, alleged bias or inappropriate conduct of a judge, or other decisions involving an issue that would significantly affect the fair and expeditious conduct of the proceedings or the outcome of the trial. Interlocutory appeals need not delay trial proceedings, as they can proceed in parallel. The failure to have a proper system of interlocutory appeals is unsatisfactory.

- Protecting the rights of those accused in in absentia trials: The ordinance does not amend the provision in the ICT Act to ensure that in absentia trials – that is when a trial takes place in the absence of the accused - provides appropriate protections to the accused. In absentia trials have generally been seen as incompatible with international human rights standards and so there is significant reluctance on the part of international tribunals in allowing them. The only international tribunal that explicitly allows in absentia trials is the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which provides this important protection: “In case of conviction in absentia, the accused, if he or she had not designated a defence counsel of his or her choosing, shall have the right to be retried in his or her presence before the Tribunal, unless he or she accepts the judgment.” This provision should have been incorporated into the ICT Act to prevent criticism.

- Superior responsibility: The 1973 Act contains a provision setting out when a “commander, superior officer or leader” is responsible for the conduct of those under their control. However, the Ordinance did not amend this section so that its language is consistent with the wording contained in the Rome Statue. Since, as discussed above, the amended 1973 ICT Act does contain amendments that ensure that the offences and other key terminology in the ICT Act will follow the language of the Rome Statute, it would have made much more sense had this section on “superior and subordinate relationships” been changed in the same way to ensure consistency with other international criminal statutes.

- The 1973 Act contains provisions that allow the Tribunal to take “judicial notice” of two categories of information – “facts of Common Knowledge” and “reports of the United Nations”. This means that the Tribunal can assume that both are true, without them having to be proved to be so.