No justice, the system itself is discriminatory

In today’s neoliberal world, the key slogans of an ideal state or a just governance system are ‘rule of law’, ‘human rights’, and ‘democracy’. The rule of law is one of the core conditions set by the World Bank and the IMF for granting aid and investment.

Even countries with authoritarian regimes like Russia and China also speak in favour of the rule of law. Indeed, the rule of law is one of the most important benchmarks for determining a government’s legitimacy.

But what is the rule of law, really? Simply put, it means that governance will operate under a set of specific, universally applicable rules and laws. Government actions will be conducted according to law, the law will apply equally to all, no one’s rights can be violated without legal sanction, and everyone will enjoy equal protection under the law.

Here, the rule of law primarily refers to a set of procedures. It does not address how laws should be made (through democratic or authoritarian processes) or what their content should be (whether they include fundamental rights, fairness, equality, or justice).

In this sense even an extremely authoritarian government can claim to have upheld the rule of law, and by following certain procedures they can legalise despotic decisions also.