How deep is the uncertainty in politics now

There is no doubt that students led the uprising in July 2024. However, it is also essential to remember that the BNP and other political parties have been engaged in an anti-autocracy movement for the last 16 years. Many of their leaders and activists have lost their lives or suffered imprisonment, torture, and abductions. Claiming sole credit for anything does not ultimately lead to good outcomes. The Awami League did this with the Liberation War, and they are now facing the consequences.

3.

The conflict between the students who led the uprising and the BNP had already begun long before. On issues like the removal of the president and the declaration of the July uprising, the two sides had differing positions. Because of the BNP, the students had to backtrac. Furthermore, there is discomfort within the BNP regarding the students' activities. It is known that the BNP did not appreciate the demolition of the Dhanmondi 32 house.

The BNP has welcomed the initiative to form a student and youth party, but they are uneasy, suspicious, and distrustful about the political aspirations and party formation of the students. According to BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, if anyone seeks state or administrative assistance in forming a political party, it will disappoint the public. The written statement given by BNP during a meeting with Muhammad Yunus also raised the same concern.

After the fall of the Awami League in the mass uprising, BNP emerged as the largest political force in the country. In the previous calculations, the fall of the Awami League meant the return of the BNP. However, with the passing of time, doubts are growing within them. The BNP believes that some parties are trying to ensure that they do not come to power. Tarique Rahman also mentioned that there is a conspiracy in progress. The question is: Is this really happening? In response, it can be said that BNP, being a major party, certainly has the capacity to gauge what is happening behind the scenes in politics.