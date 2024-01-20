Cure the political disease first

While Awami League leaders claim that the 7 January election was the best and most peaceful election of all times in the country, the chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal admits openly that there were flaws and inadequacies. Unlike his predecessor, KM Nurul Huda, he did not give the election a clean chit.

In an event on Thursday to ‘offer thanks for carrying out the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election in a fair and successful manner’, the CEC said with regret that the people’s faith in the election system had considerably eroded. If more reforms can be brought about to the election system where more transparency and credibility can be visibly established, then perhaps the elections will be more acceptable to the people in the future. (Manabzamin, 19 January 2024).

He admitted, “No election can rise above all controversy. We may be quite satisfied with the election this time. At the same time we have to say that the election could not rise above debate.”

Habibul Awal spoke of pressure from three sides in the election. We can take it that one pressure came from the opposition and another from the foreign quarters. Was the third pressure from the government? The credit goes more to the opposition than the commission for the election being more or less fair. The opposition boycotted the election, but did not resist it as they did in 2014. They did, however, make a call for an unrealistic non-cooperation.