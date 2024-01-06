This is an ‘unprecedented’ election

My colleague Monzurul Islam has described from A to Z about the 11 national parliament elections through his five-part write-up at the Prothom Alo. The first parliament election in Bangladesh was held on 7 March 1973 where the win of ruling Awami League was inevitable. But to show their absolute dominance the party did not allow some of the opposition party candidates to submit their nomination papers. In some constituencies they also hijacked the win of the opponents by exerting forces. The final result of the election was Awami League 293, Jasod 1, Jatiya League 1, and independent 5.

According to the political analysts, had the ruling party not exerted power in that election the dynamics of the politics could have been different. After that the second national parliament election took place on 18 February 1979 during the era of military ruler Ziaur Rahman. He was allowed to practice the multiparty democracy only to the extent where his absolute power is ensured. In that election the then formed BNP got 207 seats. While the opponent Awami League got 39. After the killing of Zia, Hussain Mumhammad Ershad ascended to power thanks to arms power. During his regime two national elections were held in 1986 and 1988. In the 1986 election Ershad’s Jatiya Party got 153 seats, Awami League got 76 and Jamat-e-Islami got 10. BNP did not take part in this election. In the 1988 election Jatiya Party got 291 seats while ASM Rab-led combined opposition party got nine seats. Awami League, BNP and others rejected it.