Bangabandhu’s dignity won’t increase by denying the contribution of others

On the occasion of the country’s golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a 10-day series of events from 17 March were organised by the government at the parade grounds. The gracious presence of the heads of governments and states of five South Asian countries added to the brilliance of the celebrations.

The heads of state and government of many power powerful countries of the world delivered their felicitations on the occasion by means of video messages and lauded Bangladesh’s socioeconomic advancement. This is undoubtedly a matter of joy. However, while it was for democracy that Bangladesh fought for its freedom, I do not recall anyone saying anything in praise of the state of democracy in the country.

The government hosted, physically and virtually, leaders from all over the world on the occasion of the country’s golden jubilee of independence. However, persons directly involved in the Liberation War and those who had significant contribution to the independence struggle, were not given due importance. None of those in the government during the 1971 Liberation War or those in the advisory council is alive today, but there are several who had played an important role in the government at the time, who had organised the freedom fighters, gave leadership to various sectors, who are living today. Surely, on this 50th anniversary of independence, they had something to say to the new generation.

Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of independence

There were two aspects of the celebrations. One was Bangabandhu’s birth centennial that was supposed to have been commemorated in March last year. That hadn’t been possible because of the Covid outbreak. It is only natural that on his 100th birthday, speakers would highlight Bangabandhu’s struggles, his extraordinary contributions towards the fight for democracy and independence and his sacrifices, and they did so. They highlighted various aspects of his personal and political life. Even during this pandemic, there were meaningful discussions at home and abroad on Bangabandhu where many learned persons spoke, including Nobel Prize winning economist Amartya Sen.

It was perhaps not necessary to discuss any other leader at the events commemorating Bangabandhu’s birth centennial. But when the golden jubilee of independence is at the centre of discussion, then along with Bangabandhu, there could also have been discussions on his contemporaries, his predecessors and successors in politics, even leaders of other parties, and their contributions. This should have been done.