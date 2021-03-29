Bangladesh, 7 other countries criticised for joining events

Though diplomats of all the countries stationed in Myanmar were invited to attend the Armed Forces Day parade, only eight countries - Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand - sent their representatives. Other diplomats did not take part in the parade. BBC, Al Jazeera and other top media houses of the world published the names of the countries mentioning their munificence towards the Myanmar junta.

Earlier last week, Bangladesh voted against the proposal to give the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights the mandate to collect and record evidence and determine possible strategies for future trial of the grave human rights violations in Sri Lanka against civilians in suppressing the Tamil rebellion. Besides Bangladesh, 10 other countries including Pakistan, China and Russia voted in favour of Sri Lanka at the 47-member forum. However, the proposal was passed in the voting at the UN Human Rights Council.

Just within a week, Bangladesh’s foreign policy once again caught some flak because of the participation in the Armed Forces Day parade instead of expressing solidarity in the international arena in favour of human rights and democracy.