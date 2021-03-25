Why no moral stance on the question of genocide?

The unfortunate fact is that just on the day before that 50th anniversary of that horrific night of 25 March, Bangladesh has stood with Pakistan in an effort to protect Sri Lanka from being tried for war crimes. Pakistan and Sri Lanka still share close ties. Even in this pandemic, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan visited Colombo on 23 February and despite their own financial crisis, Pakistan provided Sri Lanka with a 50 million US dollar loan for the defence sector.

Other than these events of past history, the UN and various human rights organisations have been continuously criticising Sri Lanka for certain recent incidents. One of these was making it compulsory to cremate the bodies of Muslims who had died of Covid-19. President Solih of the Maldives had even proposed that Sri Lankan Muslims be buried in his island state. Later, in face of criticism from the UN Human Rights Council, Sri Lanka finally agreed to allow them to be buried, but the Rajapaksha government fixed a remote island for the purpose. There are also allegations of journalists and human rights activists being harassed.

The question may arise, if countries like China, Russia and the Philippines can side with Sri Lanka, can’t Bangladesh also do so in its own interests? Perhaps our foreign ministry can answer this best. But our question is, what benefits has Bangladesh got or will get from Sri Lanka that it has taken such an unethical stand? Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksha didn’t apologise for collaborating with Pakistan in 1971. Foreign minister Abdul Momen quite proudly announced at the press briefing that Sri Lanka would back Bangladesh for membership in the next term of the UN Human Rights Commission. The Tuesday voting indicated how Sri Lanka will benefit if Bangladesh is a member of the human rights council. But as a nation that has undergone genocide to achieve independence, why cannot we adopt a moral stand on the question of genocide?

*Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.

*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir