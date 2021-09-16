Bank account details summoned to scare journalists

Many viewers are turning away from TV, sick of the blind partisan loyalty of these people in their deliberations and rhetoric on the talk shows. News media has fallen into a crisis of confidence. If the government agency Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sought details of the bank accounts of such persons, this could be lauded. But they did not do so. Instead, they are out to seek errors and shortcomings of the elected leaders of journalist unions and professional organisations.

It would be fine if this move was based on any specific information. But similar steps all at the same time against the presidents and general secretaries of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity, prove that the government does not have any specific information. It would be ridiculous to think that they were all in cahoots to share ill-gotten gains, because there is no sign of their political differences being patched up among themselves.

Over the past few days, politicians within the ruling party itself have been steadily losing their power, creating a strange sense of unrest. With the government's talk about zero tolerance towards corruption and crime, now going out of control, suppressed anger and criticism is gradually emerging. And so instead, zero tolerance against criticism of the government is now rearing its head. For some time now the ministers and ruling party leaders have been terming any criticism on social media as smear campaigns and have declared war against such criticism.

Even the head of police has given his force clear orders, to make sure that "no one carries out propaganda against the country or government in social media." There may be debate about the interpretation of his words concerning propaganda against the country, and he can order this to be stopped. But can he give such orders against anti-government criticism? So will the opposition parties be dissolved and merge with the ruling party? Or will they give up politics? Is there scope to consider this statement of the police chief as isolated?