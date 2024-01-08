An election to maintain constitutional continuity

That is why the ruling Awami League people would likely go to the polling stations eventually. However, there are doubts as to whether they actually went to the voting centres or not. The thing is, if people get to know that the results are pre-determined, then there is no reason for them to take the trouble and go all the way to the polling centres to vote.

Democracy means a meaningful election. In our country an election must be held every five years. The constitution does not say what the voter turnout must be for the election to be credible. Even if only one per cent of the voters cast their votes, the election is credible according to our constitution. So legally speaking, this election cannot be challenged.

From the very beginning we noticed that the election commission remained silent on many issues. They said many contradictory things that brought them to the headlines often. They were not, however, every eager to address any irregularities in the field. And worst of all, even after a candidate’s phone conversation was leaked, we did not see any action being taken against him.