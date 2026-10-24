BRT project cancellation: Are politicians the only ones to blame?

However, accountability does not mean indiscriminate punishment. Incorrect forecasts, negligence, and deliberate corruption are not the same thing. Delays in land acquisition, slow fund disbursement, and pressure from superiors can also be genuine problems. That is precisely why a system of written objections is needed, so that the distinction between reasonable risks and knowingly made mistakes is documented on paper.

Let the process begin with the BRT project. An independent committee outside the ministry should determine within 90 days who signed off on which feasibility studies, designs, or revisions, and who ignored which warnings. Its report should be made public, identifying individuals by name and specifying their roles. Confidentiality cannot be used as an excuse when public money has been wasted.

The next step is structural reform:

Independent review agency: An institution independent of the ministries, modeled on the Korea Development Institute (KDI), should review feasibility studies for projects costing more than Tk 500 million. Its reports should be submitted to Parliament. No exemptions should be allowed for “fast-track” projects.

Written certifications to be submitted to parliament: Under a Development Project Proposal (DPP), the secretary and project director should sign certifications confirming that a project is feasible and implementable. If a minister overrides their professional judgment, the minister must issue a written directive. Both documents should be submitted to the Public Accounts Committee and the Comptroller and Auditor General. Major projects should also be subject to a public hearing once a year.

Financial liability for consultants: Professional liability insurance and performance bonds should be made mandatory. When seeking compensation from BRT contractors, the cost of defects arising from faulty designs should also be recovered from the consultants. Furthermore, if a multilateral development bank debars anyone, that person should automatically become ineligible to work on public projects in Bangladesh as well.

Automatic postmortem review: An independent review should be conducted whenever a project’s cost increases by more than 20 percent or it undergoes a second revision. The costs, progress, forecasts, and actual outcomes of every major project should be published on a single website. If there is evidence of corruption, the case should be referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Project directors should be engineers: Technical mega-projects should be led by full-time engineers with relevant experience in the sector. They should be assigned to the projects for their entire duration. The position must not become a reward for someone’s promotion.

A Chief Technical Officer in the Prime Minister’s Office: Engineers are responsible for carrying out nearly 70 percent of the work under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), yet they have little role in decision-making. The government also has to rely on bureaucrats’ advice to move projects forward. To address this weakness, an engineer could be appointed as a Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in the Prime Minister’s Office. The CTO would provide technical advice to the government and ensure proper oversight of major projects.