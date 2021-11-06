Bravo, Huda commission!

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda expressed his concern and consternation over the increase in violence during the union parishad (UP) elections. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he said that the matter would be discussed with the election commissioners and directives would be issued at a grassroots level. But his words have had no effect whatsoever, as is evident in the killing of six persons in election violence over the past week in Narsingdi.

Elections to 365 union parishads were held in two phases on 20 June and 20 September, in the first phase. In the second phase, elections to 846 union parishads will be held on 11 November. Then on 28 November, in the second phase, elections will be held in 1,700 union parishads.

Alongside the violence, there is also the growing propensity this time for being elected as a people's representative without any votes. So far in the first and second phase of the elections to 1211 union parishads, 154 chairmen have been elected without any voting.

Tuesday was the last day to submit nominations. In this phase too there will be many union parishads where the candidates will win uncontested as they are the sole candidates in their respective union parishads.