Fall of the Hasina government, aspirations of freedom

The fell has certainly led to change. The old have exited, new faces have come to the fore. The politics and competition of the bourgeoisie often takes on a vengeful shape. In Bangladesh politics had reached the nadir. One power fell and another rose. Those in power had arrogantly claimed they would not be toppled. That arrogance turned to ashes. They fell and they fled. Those who couldn't flee, hid. They were like fish out of water.

But was the change simply the fall of one government and the emergence of another? It would seem like something much greater than that. The reason was because of the people's all-out resistance and the government's mayhem of destruction. Outside of that, the perception that we have become independent for the second time or that a revolution has taken place, may be an aspiration, but perhaps not that much of a reality.

We had become independent before too, not once but twice. The moment we became 'independent' we realised that we had stepped into yet another trap. We have to launch a movement again and face one of the worst genocides in history. We had to fight unarmed against a well-equipped and trained force. That is how we became independent in 1971. But what we had wanted was freedom.