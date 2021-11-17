Building back better with refugees for a greener Bangladesh

As part of a community wide training initiative over 200,000 individuals in the Bangladeshi and refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar received information or training on how to respond in case of an elephant encounter, as the forest is home to the famous and endangered Asian elephant. With additional support, 100 Elephant Response Teams have been formed and equipped. They help ensure community safety by preventing human-elephant encounters, reducing the number of human deaths from 14 in 2017, to zero since the programme started in 2018. The success of this collaboration can also be witnessed by the recent birth of ten baby elephant cubs, marking huge strides in protecting the critically endangered species.

To anticipate and prepare for recurring seasonal weather events such as cyclones, over 2000 Cyclone Preparedness Rohingya and Bangladeshi volunteers have been trained by UNHCR partners to hoist warning flags, make loudspeaker announcements, evacuate households in flood prone areas and be first responders to damage in the camps in the initial hours following landfall. Their training has built extraordinary community resilience and saved lives. These are just some examples of UNHCR’s commitment to empowering refugees and their host communities prepare for, and adapt to, the impacts of climate change in Bangladesh. There are hundreds more.

Capacity sharing and strengthening initiatives, between the Government, Bangladeshis, refugees, and humanitarians, play a key role in empowering individuals to build resilience and disseminate knowledge within their communities to create a better future for all.

COP26 has reignited the urgency of climate action across the globe. At UNHCR we commit to providing support to affected countries and displaced communities who have the fewest resources to prepare and adapt. We also encourage the meaningful participation and leadership of the displaced in the planning and implementation of climate action policy. In Bangladesh, we reiterate our commitment to continue to “build back better” in Cox’s Bazar District and support Bangladesh to continue their climate action work and sharing of innovative climate action practices at a global level.

* Written by Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh