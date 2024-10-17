World Food Day: Tackling food waste for sustainable Bangladesh



Implementing some key strategies in a timely manner is crucial for controlling food loss and waste. It’s a common phenomenon is Bangladesh that the cold storage owners create artificial crisis in the market and control the market price, which has long been an unresolved issue requires attention of concerned authorities. There is already inflation in the market, and this syndication is further increasing the price burden on customers. Investment on cold storage facilities and improved transportation equipped with refrigeration system can considerably reduce the spoilage.

Farmers sometimes produce more for extra profit and the extra surplus ultimately leads to food loss. So accurate demand projection has to be encouraged among the farmers. The agricultural extension officials have to play a role to educate farmers about post-harvest handling practices to minimize spoilage.

Hunger, malnutrition was always a burning factor in Bangladesh. A large portion of the population lives below the poverty line, making it difficult to afford nutritious food. There are number of agricultural institutions and private companies who are relentlessly trying to fix that issue but due to lack of regulatory legislations, misinformation, technical savviness, corporate and political influence they can hardly implement most of their initiatives. For instance, genetically modified (GM) crops and foods have been a strongly debated issue over the last few years in Bangladesh.

Our agriculture is also threatened by adverse impacts of climate change (i.e., salinity, drought, flood, storm), insect and disease infestation where high-yielding, stress tolerant GM crops could be a useful tool to meet increasing demands for food. The first GM crop in Bangladesh, was bt brinjal which was released to farmers in 2013. In last 10 years no GMO food was released but scientists continued their research.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in collaboration with Michigan State University working on 3R gene late blight disease resistant potato. This GMO potato variety is under trail and if it’s released it can be a great savior for smallholder farmers and will substantially reduce food loss.

It’s true that introducing any GMO crop is a complex issue but a robust compliance framework can ensure the safe and responsible development and use of GM crops in Bangladesh which can considerably reduce food loss and feed the nation.