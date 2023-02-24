Knowledge bank can prevent post-harvest crop wastage

Taking care of PHL improves food security and helps coping with impacts of climate crisis, surely is a win-win outcome. The difficult part, however, is answering the question: how do we go about it? Although academics, practitioners, and policymakers are aware of PHL, and studies have estimated PHL for different fruits, vegetables, cereals, and fish, how do we operationalise the information?

My thoughts on the question point to the formation of a Knowledge Bank. The first step is to put together information on PHL estimates for the whole array of agricultural products in a country. In the compiled information, there would be PHL estimates for each product as a whole and for segments of its value chain. On top, there would be information on what causes PHL at different segments of the value chain, and the specific recommendation regarding how to resolve the issue. Consider the example: a recent study shows that post-harvest loss for varieties of farm-raised fish in Bangladesh is 15.6%, and PHL at different segments of the value chain are as follows: farmers – 8.1%, Beparis ((buyers who collect produce directly from farmers to sell to Paikar i.e. wholesalers) – 2.2%, Paikars – 2.7%, and retailers – 2.6%. The study also reveals that a lack of knowledge is the main cause for PHL with farmers and the lack of transportation and infrastructure are major downstream constraints. The study recommends training for farmers and investments in appropriate transportation and infrastructure facilities to reduce PHL.

Once the Knowledge Bank is put together, it shows PHL estimates – overall and by segments of the value chain, the problem factors, and potential solutions. Policymakers have a bird’s-eye view of the entire PHL landscape of agricultural products of the country from the knowledge bank.