How will the government overcome this ocean of debt?

In the 2023–24 fiscal year, the budget allocation for repayment of principal and interest on external debt was approximately $2.5 billion. However, in the 2026–27 budget, this allocation has increased to more than $4.5 billion. In the coming fiscal years, the allocation for this purpose will have to be increased to nearly $6 billion.

Even more alarming is that, if the current government continues with its announced borrowing plans from domestic sources, the government’s budget deficit could exceed 5 per cent of GDP in the coming fiscal years.

The root of the problem lies in government revenue falling to around 7 percent of Bangladesh’s GDP, the lowest level in South Asia. Just a few years ago, the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio was close to 10 per cent. However, during the final five years of the Awami League government, it gradually declined to around 7 per cent.

On the one hand, there was an enormous spree of undertaking projects of limited necessity or no necessity at all; on the other, there was a failure to mobilise revenue. The inevitable consequence of these two factors has been an ever-increasing need for government borrowing. During the final five years of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian rule, private-sector investment stagnated at 23–24 per cent of GDP. Yet, in an effort to artificially inflate the annual GDP growth rate, Hasina continued to increase public-sector investment.

Domestically, the government borrowed recklessly from the banking sector. At the same time, it resorted to extreme imprudence in accepting foreign loans from virtually any available source to finance various projects. In the private sector, several hundred powerful business tycoons built an extraordinary vicious cycle of loan plundering within the banking sector.