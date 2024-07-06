The stories are nothing new. It's the same old stories we hear again and again, in conversations, in the newspapers. Readers are particular drawn to two types of stories, politics and crime. Politics is more or less at a standstill in the country. There are elections, but the results are "predetermined". The candidates are more concerned about the officials of the administration than the voters. The parliament is dull. Outside of that, the words being spewed out by the two opposing sides have been repeated time and again. There are no new stories in politics. Crime is where it is all happening.

It is not that the crimes are very innovative or new. These are more or less all the same. Other than a few exceptions here and there, the media hardly has the ability to dig into the crimes behind the crimes. The journalists can, they have that capacity, but they are not given the leeway to do so. Whether it is the owners or other vested interest quarters, no one wants such investigations. And then, of course, there are the laws and restrictions from the government.

