Chaos on the roads, WASA's whims, airport hassles and other grievances

In 2008 I made an inadvertent mistake. At Dubai airport, you have to reach the specified boarding gate at least 10 minutes before takeoff. By the time I reached the gate, there was only two minutes left for takeoff. The gate had closed. They refused to open the gate even at the request of the ambassador. They took another 15 minutes to offload my suitcase and then the Emirates flight took off. I returned the next morning, following the rules. It is totally unjustified for a flight to take off half an hour late simply because some passengers failed to turn up on time or arrived late. It is unfair to the other passengers too.

The day I returned from Bangkok, the arrival hall was almost empty. A few remaining pieces of luggage from a Delhi flight were arriving and there was our Bangkok flight. There were no other flights. But the aircraft were small, each with less than 200 seats. It took Biman over an hour to get the luggage of these few passengers. The passengers were irate, but it made no difference. A relative of mine at one time worked on deputation with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). I asked him what could be done. His blunt answer was, nothing can be done. After all, neither the ministry nor the Biman head office were willing to displease anyone. The Biman staff would do as they please. That's the way it was.

If that is the attitude, even constructing a Tk 20,000 crore terminal will be of no use. Dhaka airport's reputation of providing the worst service, will not change an iota. If the quality of service is to be improved, certain stern decisions must be taken, no matter who this may displease. Is Bangladesh Biman or the civil aviation ministry ready to take such decisions?

* Md Touhid Hossain is former foreign secretary

* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir