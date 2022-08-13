Who is AL's ideological friend?

Following an emergency meeting at the party’s central office on 11 August, ruling Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader came up with a remark on the AL-led 14-party alliance. Who knows whether this was a hint of new steps in national politics. He said, “Our alliance is an electoral alliance; a strategic alliance. There is no ideology in it. Otherwise, why have we formed an alliance with the Jatiya Party (JaPa)? These things must be thought.”

The question that follows is – which one is the Awami League’s ideological alliance? Who is the party’s ideological friend? Regarding this, I could recall what AL’s deceased general secretary Abdul Jalil once said. He said the 14-party alliance will demonstrate, contest election and form the government together. Prior to the general election in 2018, AL formed government with the allies of 14-party – was that a mere strategic approach? In the past, Awami League formed alliance many a time highlighting ideological and strategic theories. And, left the alliance.