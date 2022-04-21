Commodity prices, brand of justice and vaccine costs

The second example is rather significant and involves Bangladesh's reputation abroad. The US government every year publishes a review of the state of human rights in around 190 countries of the world. The Bangladesh government has rejected the evaluation of Bangladesh made in this report. Explaining the government's stance, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam said, "If you go to the villages, you will see that RAB is a brand name. It is a brand name for justice." If RAB is a brand name for justice, then what is the role of the courts and the judiciary? So is he admitting the truth by equating justice with the allegations of extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance? How has he portrayed the country's judiciary to the outside world? Has this enhanced the country's image?

The prime minister recently bemoaned the absence of a strong opposition in the country, according to news reports. So are the ministers being frightened by shadows? There is still a long way off for the election. But it is someone outside of politics -- a civil servant -- who has provoked further astonishment. There is no end to allegations about abnormal hikes in the cost and the rampant corruption in various projects. No one expects the chosen opposition in parliament to make this an effective forum for accountability. The only hope that people have lies in a handful of newspapers, the civil society and non-government organisations. And it is against two such organisations -- Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) -- that the prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus that vented his anger.