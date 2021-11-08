Communal violence and thoughts of leadership at the grassroots

During the Pakistan rule, the ruling class and their collaborators tried their utmost to spread toxic communal feelings and religious fanaticism among the people. They even tried to prohibit Rabindra Sangeet. They failed. The more they tried to suppress the language and the culture of the Bengalis, the stronger the spirit of Bengali nationalism grew among the people. As a result, it was based on Bengali nationalism that Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians fought shoulder to shoulder in the Liberation War, readily sacrificing their lives for each other.

Despite the ups and downs in Bangladesh's politics, many devious efforts to use religion in politics and the adding of Islam to the constitution in narrow political interests, a culture of secularism and non-communalism remained strong for long in the country. At various points of time we have seen the politicians from different political parties joining hands to thwart any form of communal riots. Such united efforts remained intact for as long as our politicians carried out their politics and ran the state in the interests and the welfare of the people, rather than in the interests of individuals, groups and parties. They do not have the slightest twinge of conscience now to take up misdeeds in narrow interests.

The debate competition and ensuing discussions also brought to light that over the past few decades, there has been much degeneration in Bangladesh's politics, leading to a gradual spread of communalism in the society. One such instance of degeneration is the culture of injustice, the absence of justice. Not a single incident of communal violence that has taken place in the past, has been brought to justice. The instigators of the violence against the Hindu community in 2001, the Ramu incident, the mayhem in Nasirnagar, all remain out of reach.