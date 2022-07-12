Consumer rights drives are like searching for a needle in a haystack

If the rights of the consumers could be ensured in accordance with the Consumers Rights Act 2009, perhaps people’s welfare would have prevailed. Under this law, the consumers can resort to the law if the retailers do not use the product wrapper, do not have a price list on display, do not have a list of services on display, overcharge for any product, hoard products, sell adulterated items, mix prohibited additives with food products, manufacture goods in an illegal process, publicise misleading advertisements, fail to supply the goods as promised, cheat in weight and measurement, use tampered measuring tapes, make counterfeit items, sell date-expired items, and show negligence.

This means that under the consumer rights act, a consumer can lodge a complaint with the consumer rights protection directorate regarding any product bought from anywhere, from a super-shop to the footpath. If that was actually true, by now the consumer rights website or email would have crashed under the deluge of complaints. And if the complaints came through the postal service, the staff would exhaust their office hours opening the envelopes and sorting the complaints. But nothing of the sort is happening. That means the people are not clear about their rights as consumers.

The government enacts a law, creates an organisation and recruits some people, and therein ends its responsibility. But to carry out such a responsibility, it is essential to build up institutional capacity. Has it really taken any measures to ensure that the people get safe and unadulterated food and other products?