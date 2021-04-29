Covid-19: Why the crisis in vaccines?

How many vaccines are needed globally?

In response to the criticism erupting over export of raw material to India being held up because of that law, White House’s Covid-19 supply coordinator Tim Manning highlighted certain significant factors. He said every year 4 billion (400 crore ) doses of vaccines are made against various global outbreaks like flu and measles. There is a shortage of raw materials. He said no company had been restricted by this act to export. They were just told to first meet the country’s domestic demand. This undoubtedly had an effect on exports. On Monday the US announced certain relaxations of the restrictions for India.

UNICEF’s Covid-19 vaccine market dashboard gives updates of vaccine supply, production and procurement contracts with various countries. It shows that till date 11.60 billion (1,160core) doses are being arranged globally. Of this, COVAX has arranged 3.56 billion (356 crore) doses. However, there is no indication of when these can be supplied. Till Tuesday, 14 types of COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency/condition or state approval. Of these, enlisted with WHO for emergency use are Pfizer-BioNtech, AstraZeneca and Janssen. US’ Moderna and China’s Sinopharm are to be finalised for the list within April. China’s Sinovac may be finalised by May. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine awaits certain additional details and inspection. Our drug administration, however, has given this its approval before WHO, for emergency use. Around 60 countries have given the nod to Sputnik V for emergency use.

Production will increase if intellectual property rights are relaxed

In May 2020, WHO called upon all countries to voluntarily share knowledge, intellectual property, technology and data to tackle COVID-19. Global civic bodies like Global Justice appealed to the large pharmaceutical companies to keep COVID-19 research and technology open and free licence for patent-free vaccines. They said this should be a people’s vaccine. Many others have added their voices to this demand. On 14 April, the heads of state and government of 170 countries as well as Nobel award winners, appealed to the US president Joe Biden to keep the COVID-19 vaccine free of intellectual property rights. The editorial board of the New York Times on 24 April made the same appeal in a special editorial.

The new head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, came up with a third alternative. Instead of suspending the patent, she advised voluntary provision of licenses. Pointing to the agreement between India’s Serum Institute and AstraZeneca, she said developing countries now had some untapped capacities. Others could follow the example of Serum Institute. But with AstraZeneca, and Serum Institute which it has licensed, failing to meet commitments, the weaknesses in their business dealings has come to light. It has become clear that despite being known as the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world, Serum is not capable to meeting the burgeoning demand of the region.

In this backdrop, along with procuring WHO-approved vaccines, priority must also be given to the possibility of production partnerships. It is not likely that the world will be rid of this virus any time soon. There is no sign of any curative drug in sight either. So it is imperative to demand for patents to be relinquished and also to manufacture vaccines ourselves.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir