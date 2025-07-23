Could this tragedy have been avoided?

The crash of an Air Force training jet at Milestone School and College in Uttara, resulting in the deaths of so many innocent children, is a profoundly tragic event. The aircraft crashed in a location where young children were inside classrooms.

I express my deepest condolences to the parents of the deceased and injured children. I also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. The death of the trainee pilot who was flying the aircraft has also deeply saddened us.

The question is: Could this accident and the subsequent deaths have been avoided?

Perhaps it could have—if we had a dedicated runway for military aircraft located in a remote location, far from residential areas, such as a large open field or a river island (char), or even elsewhere.

For example, the abandoned airport in Lalmonirhat could have been repurposed for such use. Globally, training aircraft typically take off and land in sparsely populated or isolated areas. This way, even if an accident occurs, the damage is minimal.