Cyber security: What does the hurried initiative to pass the law indicate?

It is being said that journalists will be spared in the provisions kept to deal with defamation in the new law. Rather than being sent to jail, the new law will impose fines on them. In December 2021, law minister Anisul Huq had said that direct cases would not be filed against journalists under the DSA, they would not be detained immediately. The constitution gives all citizens equal rights, so it is questionable how the law minster made such a sweeping statement. After his meeting on 25 July with the EU special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore, the Anisul Huq told the media, “The journalists will be pleased with the amendments in the DSA.” It seems from such words that the government aims at pleasing the media separately.

This propensity to please certain groups goes against the rule of law. The Public Service Act 2018 also has provisions to please the government officials. Section 41 of this law stipulates that, “approval from the government or employing agency is a must for arresting public servants before a court accepts the charges related to their official duties.” The amendment to this was passed in the parliament on 4 July this year, providing in effect, indemnity to the public servants of autonomous organisation, state institutions and local government organisations as well. So these attempts to ‘please’ journalists give rise to concern.

When the DSA was enacted in 2018, there were all sorts of recommendations from various quarters. The government claimed that there had been discussions with the stakeholders, that their views were taken into consideration. But we are well aware of the end result. And in the case of this new law, stakeholders were not even consulted. Yet the law minister expects that "this law will be passed’ in the national parliament session this September. What does it indicate when a law is being passed in such a hurry even though the citizens and the stakeholders haven’t even seen its draft?

It is important to probe into why the government is so eager to change the name of DSA and present a law in a fresh façade. The government is under pressure from the streets and from foreign quarters regarding the forthcoming election. The government is eager at the moment to show the foreigners that they are taking the objections of the foreign quarters into consideration regarding repressive laws. The government perhaps hopes this will lessen pressure from outside and the focus of discussions may veer away somewhat.

Also, while there are demands from more or less all quarters within the country to do away with this law, the government perhaps wants to make a few changes here and there to spark off a discussion that obfuscates the actual objective of such a law. We must recall again that the law minister stated, “Almost all provisions of the Digital Security Act will remain in the new law.”

* Ali Riaz is distinguished professor of the department of politics and government at the Illinois State University in the US, senior fellow of the Atlantic Council and president of the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies.