Who looks after whose well-being?

After the mass uprising, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus came to power with immense popularity. A wave of hope swept through the nation. There was widespread talk of reform, a new order, and a government driven by responsibility and empathy. However, within a year, much of that hope has seemingly turned to dust. Mob violence, deterioration of law and order, economic stagnation, a crisis in employment, inflation, corruption, extortion—all combined, have failed to bring any relief to public life.

New people may have entered the old system, but the system itself has seen little change. In fact, some of those who spoke of a new order are now facing allegations of irregularities and corruption.

The latest addition to this disillusionment is the accusation made by Nahid Islam, former advisor to the interim government and current convener of the National Citizen Party, regarding the current advisors. In a recent interview with Ekattor Television, Nahid Islam accused some of the advisors of betrayal. He claimed that many advisors have looked after their own interests or have betrayed the ideals of the mass uprising. He also mentioned that several advisors are now considering a 'safe exit'.