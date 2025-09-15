Police reforms: Why are workers still being shot dead?

Habib, who was killed, was not just a statistic. He was a living, breathing human being. He had his hopes and aspirations. Speaking to Prothom Alo about his son, Habib’s father, Dulal Hossain, said: “My boy was very good. He loved sports and was always cheerful. He never quarreled or fought with anyone. This week he was put on night duty. He would sleep during the day and, after having dinner, go off to work at night. Last evening we had dinner together. Who knew that would be my last meal with my son?”

The day after Habib Islam’s untimely and tragic death in the firing by law enforcement personnel, a meeting was held on 3 September from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm with the district administration, factory owners, BEPZA authorities, leaders of various political parties, and worker representatives. In the meeting, the factory owners accepted most of the workers’ legitimate demands. As a result, it was decided that from Thursday, 4 September, the other factories in the EPZ would reopen, and from Saturday, 6 September, the Evergreen factory would also reopen.

The problem which could have been resolved through just four and a half hours of discussion, was allowed to fester for days. For several days, discontent had been brewing among the workers at the Evergreen factory over the illegal layoffs. Yet neither the factory owners nor the EPZ authorities took any initiative for a resolution of the discontent. Eventually, when the factory was declared closed indefinitely without paying the workers’ wages and benefits, the labour unrest erupted in full force.