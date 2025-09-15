Opinion
Police reforms: Why are workers still being shot dead?
Most of the people killed during the mass uprising were workers. And workers are still being shot dead even under the interim government that came to power through that uprising. On 2 September, in the Uttara EPZ of Nilphamari, a worker named Habib Islam (21) was shot dead by the law enforcement. Habib was employed at a knitting factory called Eco International.
Workers of a factory named Evergreen in the Uttara EPZ were protesting against layoffs and the sudden closure of the factory without paying their wages and benefits. Clashes broke out when the army and police used force to disperse the protesting workers from the road in front of the EPZ. At one point, Habib Islam, who was returning home after finishing his night shift at the Eco International factory, was shot dead by law enforcement.
Habib, who was killed, was not just a statistic. He was a living, breathing human being. He had his hopes and aspirations. Speaking to Prothom Alo about his son, Habib’s father, Dulal Hossain, said: “My boy was very good. He loved sports and was always cheerful. He never quarreled or fought with anyone. This week he was put on night duty. He would sleep during the day and, after having dinner, go off to work at night. Last evening we had dinner together. Who knew that would be my last meal with my son?”
The day after Habib Islam’s untimely and tragic death in the firing by law enforcement personnel, a meeting was held on 3 September from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm with the district administration, factory owners, BEPZA authorities, leaders of various political parties, and worker representatives. In the meeting, the factory owners accepted most of the workers’ legitimate demands. As a result, it was decided that from Thursday, 4 September, the other factories in the EPZ would reopen, and from Saturday, 6 September, the Evergreen factory would also reopen.
The problem which could have been resolved through just four and a half hours of discussion, was allowed to fester for days. For several days, discontent had been brewing among the workers at the Evergreen factory over the illegal layoffs. Yet neither the factory owners nor the EPZ authorities took any initiative for a resolution of the discontent. Eventually, when the factory was declared closed indefinitely without paying the workers’ wages and benefits, the labour unrest erupted in full force.
After the worker’s death, from the BEPZA authorities to the factory owners and the district administration, everyone addressed the workers’ complaints with such seriousness that, had such initiatives been taken in time, Habib Islam would not have had to lose his life.
In the absence of proper mechanisms to address labour unrest in the country, such incidents happen frequently. Even during the past authoritarian government, we saw workers being shot dead for protesting unpaid wages or unlawful layoffs. Unfortunately, even after the mass uprising, the situation has not changed.
Under the interim government there have been previous instances of workers being killed by gunfire. Instead being shown empathy, helpless workers who took to the streets due to unpaid wages or layoffs were treated brutally. In September 2024, Kawsar Hossain Khan, a sewing operator at Mango Tex Limited, and in October, Champa Khatun, a worker at Generation Next Fashion Limited in Ashulia, were shot dead by the law enforcement.
Yet, to prevent such incidents, the interim government’s Labour Reform Commission and Police Reform Commission had made several highly important recommendations. There has been much discussion about reforms in the country, but because the crucial recommendations of the labour and police reform commissions have not been implemented, labour unrest continues, and as a result, workers are still being killed by law enforcement personnel.
There are several specific causes of labour unrest in industrial areas. Among the most significant are delays in wage payments, inadequate wages, irregularities in overtime and leave, illegal layoffs, and sudden factory closures without paying dues. Due to the lack of regular dialogue and problem-solving initiatives between owners and workers, various conflicts remain unresolved, further complicating the situation.
Tools such as gas spray, sound hand grenades, water cannons, gas or smoke canisters and launchers, hand stun canisters, pepper spray, shotguns, and electric pistols may be used progressively
In most factories, the absence of trade unions leaves workers with no opportunity for bargaining. Additionally, due to insufficient oversight by the Labour Directorate and the Factory Inspection Directorate, labour laws are not properly enforced.
The Labour Reform Commission has made several specific recommendations to address these structural and administrative problems. One such recommendation was the establishment of an integrated grievance redress mechanism. Under this system, an online portal, a toll-free hotline, and direct complaint centers were proposed, through which workers could easily raise their issues and receive prompt resolution.
The other important recommendations made by the commission include, identifying the potential causes of labour unrest in industrial establishments before they arise and taking preventive measures at an early stage; making owner-worker dialogue mandatory; creating regular platforms in factories for discussions on wages and bonuses, working hours, overtime, safety, and other matters; and implementing strong government oversight mechanisms. Had these recommendations been implemented, it would have been possible to resolve problems before major unrest developed at the factory level.
On the other hand, the Police Reform Commission had recommended a five-step use-of-force protocol for handling protests, based on United Nations peacekeeping guidelines. Had the police or military followed this protocol during protest suppression, incidents of disproportionate behaviour in dealing with various movements could have been avoided. In some cases, law enforcement has been completely inactive, while in others, it has used excessive force. Forces that remain passive against mob violence have often acted brutally against rights-based movements.
The Police Reform Commission’s recommendation, however, was to apply force gradually, step by step, according to the situation. If a crowd demonstrates tendencies to march, assemble, or protest, police officers should first be visibly deployed in a safe manner. If the crowd behaves violently, causes widespread destruction, and injures police or civilians, then tools such as gas spray, sound hand grenades, water cannons, gas or smoke canisters and launchers, hand stun canisters, pepper spray, shotguns, and electric pistols may be used progressively. Firearms may be used against the crowd only for self-defence or protection of property, and even this right would be limited. Furthermore, a UN investigation report recommended that in cases of property protection, firearms should not be used, allowing them only for self-defence.
It is unclear what initiatives the government has taken to implement the recommendations of the Labour and Police Reform Commissions. Had an integrated grievance redress mechanism for workers been effectively implemented, and had law enforcement personnel followed the Police Reform Commission’s recommendations on the use of force, incidents of worker protests and killings could have been prevented. Even today, the government’s seriousness about public-interest reforms is in question due to the failure to carry out these urgent reforms.
To truly honour the sacrifices of the martyrs of the mass uprising, it is extremely urgent to implement the recommendations of the labour and police reforms.
*Kallol Mustafa is a writer on power, energy, environment and development economics
