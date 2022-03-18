Difficult to be optimistic about the new Election Commission

On 13 February I held these points up to the search committee. In my written statement I also mentioned the ruling party’s strategy. I said, “From the 2017 experience of appointing the election commission, three matters are very clear and deserve attention: Firstly, the ruling party had already decided in advance who would be appointed to the election commission. Secondly, the ruling party had managed to include the names of their chosen ones in the final list of the search committee to be sent to the president. Thirdly, it seems that rather than actually searching and finding the most competent persons, the search committee recommended the names that had been recommended the most times. As a result, it was possible for a relatively unknown person with the experience of a joint secretary like Nurul Huda to become CEC.”

Apparently the strategy by which the ruling party managed to appoint their pre-selected persons to the election commission in 2017, was more or less repeated this time. “This time too, most of the persons appointed to the EC were on the list of the pro-government small parties. These parties included Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party (JP), Gonotantri Party, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), National People’s Party (NPP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF). The first four of these parties are allies of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance. Outside of these four parties, the names of those appointed in the newly formed EC appeared several times on the proposals of several parties or persons… Leaders of the 14 party alliance and pro-government leaders said they felt that the search committee gave more consideration to the names that appeared on the lists of the most parties. That happened last time too. However, this time the ruling parties strategy was basically to make ‘kingmakers’ of the small parties. (Prothom Alo, 2 March 2022)