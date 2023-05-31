Tree felling and the intimation of the politicians

1.

When police blocked the people who were marching towards Nagar Bhaban (Dhaka South City Corporation headquarters) protesting the felling of trees on the road divider along Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi in the capital on 21 May, they took position at Bangabazar intersection. The movement was building up for a few months. The felling of trees started in January apparently for some “development work” but in the wake of the movement the act was suspended. People resumed the movement as the DSCC authorities started felling the trees again in the first week of May. As part of that movement the protesters demanded a meeting with the city mayor, a people’s representative, but the mayor did not appear before the people. Instead, DSCC’s chief executive officer and chief estate officer met the protesters. Following a meeting, the protesters said they did not get any clear message from the city corporation. Already 10 days have gone by. No such message has still been conveyed to the people. The demonstration has been going on unabated.

The protest movement has a wider significance as recent researches have been suggesting that planting more trees in urban settings to “lower summer temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third. It has also been found that increasing tree cover to 30 per cent would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius, on average, during hot summer months,” said a report of The Lancet, a highly acclaimed general medical journal. When researchers are putting emphasis on planting more and more trees every day to increase foliage cover, the authorities of one of our city corporations are hell-bent on cutting those. The mayor, though, said on 10 May that the city corporation has been planning to plant some 10,000 saplings in the coming monsoon. But the protesters said to begin with cutting the trees was a completely unnecessary act. The development work could have been completed without felling the trees.