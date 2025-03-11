Awami League and the reason behind its persistent anti-people propensities

If the answer to these questions can be deciphered, then it is easy to understand the murderous character of Awami League. The bottom line is, though Awami League is a political party of this country, it is basically known as a pro-Indian party. The party has always upheld the interests of India over those of the people of this country. That is why it has always taken a stand against the people.

Awami League basically plays an effective role in furthering India's policies and strategies. Awami League's politics runs much on the lines of India's Congress Party's strategies and ideals. Congress is known to be a secular and non-communal party and Awami League claims to be secular and non-communal too. But during the rule of both of these parties, there were attacks on the religious and ethnic minorities of both countries. Both parties use religion in politics when it suits their needs. And both parties consider the minorities their vote banks.

It is unfortunate but true that Awami League has become a sort of extended arm of India. This is not only most unfortunate for our politics, but has made the very existence of such political parties a threat to the country. Awami League is a threat to the country's independence and sovereignty.

The matter will be even clearer in the military context. From a geopolitical and military perspective, India can be a serious security threat to Bangladesh. Then there is Myanmar's location. If there is ever to be any war in the future, it will be with these two countries. There is little fear of being embroiled in war with any third country, if any large power of the world does not occupy or attack Bangladesh. China is not going to cross over India and Myanmar to attack Bangladesh, The US is also not going to come to occupy the country. It is not foreseen that Bangladesh will face any situation like Iraq, Afghanistan or Libya.

But the matter of any such attack from any country must certainly be taken into account in our defence political and military strategy. Our military strategy will mainly focus on India and Myanmar. These two countries can pose as direct military threats to Bangladesh.