Opinion
Awami League and the reason behind its persistent anti-people propensities
There is much discussion and debate over the issue of Awami League being, or not being, in politics. While some have a softer stance, many feel that there is no scope for Awami League to make a comeback in politics. Their contention is that there can be no possibility of a mass-murdering party like Awami League being rehabilitated in politics.
Awami League's hands have repeatedly been stained with the blood of the people. It was at their hands that the highest number of killings and enforced disappearances took place. Awami League began this from right after the country's independence.
In the war-torn newly independent country, it was Awami League that used the police and Rakkhi Bahini to start these killings and enforced disappearances. It continued in this manner later when it came to power twice after that.
Awami League has always tried to suppress any elements outside of its support groups. They began this immediately after the liberation war in 1971. They had always wanted to establish an authoritarian rule. That is why they have always considered the people to be their opponents.
Even during the July-August revolution, Awami League killed people indiscriminately. Awami League used weapons of war against the unarmed people. It may seem that Awami League is a political party of this country, but then why does it always consider the people as its opponents. Why does it always want to cling on to power?
If the answer to these questions can be deciphered, then it is easy to understand the murderous character of Awami League. The bottom line is, though Awami League is a political party of this country, it is basically known as a pro-Indian party. The party has always upheld the interests of India over those of the people of this country. That is why it has always taken a stand against the people.
Awami League basically plays an effective role in furthering India's policies and strategies. Awami League's politics runs much on the lines of India's Congress Party's strategies and ideals. Congress is known to be a secular and non-communal party and Awami League claims to be secular and non-communal too. But during the rule of both of these parties, there were attacks on the religious and ethnic minorities of both countries. Both parties use religion in politics when it suits their needs. And both parties consider the minorities their vote banks.
It is unfortunate but true that Awami League has become a sort of extended arm of India. This is not only most unfortunate for our politics, but has made the very existence of such political parties a threat to the country. Awami League is a threat to the country's independence and sovereignty.
The matter will be even clearer in the military context. From a geopolitical and military perspective, India can be a serious security threat to Bangladesh. Then there is Myanmar's location. If there is ever to be any war in the future, it will be with these two countries. There is little fear of being embroiled in war with any third country, if any large power of the world does not occupy or attack Bangladesh. China is not going to cross over India and Myanmar to attack Bangladesh, The US is also not going to come to occupy the country. It is not foreseen that Bangladesh will face any situation like Iraq, Afghanistan or Libya.
But the matter of any such attack from any country must certainly be taken into account in our defence political and military strategy. Our military strategy will mainly focus on India and Myanmar. These two countries can pose as direct military threats to Bangladesh.
There is no signs whatsoever of any form of repentance or regret within Awami League. They are issuing threats from hiding. They are trying in all sorts of ways to destabilise the country
It is because Awami League would give priority to Indian interests that the party's relations with the army have never been warm. Army officials eye Awami League with suspicion. Our military officers had significant participation and contribution during our 1971 liberation war. They had observed Awami League's deep friendship with India at the time, something they couldn't quite accept. That is why, perhaps, immediately after independence, a distance grew between Awami League and the army. Upon advice from India, the army was weakened and rendered ineffective, as Rakkhi Bahini was formed. The army could not accept this, as was revealed at various times later.
From an angle of national security, it is obvious that Awami League and the army can never cohere. If national security is to be given priority, then the armed forces are to stay. If national interests are to be placed on the back burner in Indian interests, then Awami League is to stay. Both establishments cannot coexist. That is why, basically, there is little acceptance of Awami League within the army.
Many may say that over the past 15 years the army has supported Awami League's fascist reign. Ayna Ghar was a creation of army personnel. It must be pointed out here that a section of the army had been in favour of Awami League. Only a handful of officers had backed them and they had been placed in key positions.
India's deep state probably began work in 1996 when Awami League came to power, to get control of our armed forces. We saw this manifest over the past 16 years. But India couldn't take control over the entire armed forces, for which the people on 5 August were successful in driving Sheikh Hasina out from power. This was possible due to support of the armed forces.
From the very outset of her second term in power Sheikh Hasina took control of the armed forces. The BDR massacre and later incidents enabled Hasina temporary advantage to take control of the armed forces. But taking decisions at India's behest might have created negativity within the army towards Awami League and so the army did not come forward to save Sheikh Hasina in the end. She was forced to flee.
It is clear that Awami League's security policy is in conflict with the country's national interests. Awami League has always given priority to Indian interests. This was reflected after independence in shape of allowing Farakka barrage, the 25-year treaty, transit and transshipment granted over the past 15 years and all sorts of trade agreements. Awami League has even filled up rivers to facilitate transportation of Indian goods. From the Indian point of view, it is essential to have a party like Awami League in power in Bangladesh. This will be India's strategy.
However, from Bangladesh's point of view, this can been fatal for the country's sovereignty. It was simply to uphold Indian interests that Awami League snatched away people's voting rights. It shot people down like birds, though even indiscriminate shooting of birds is prohibited. But Awami League mercilessly killed people.
There is no signs whatsoever of any form of repentance or regret within Awami League. They are issuing threats from hiding. They are trying in all sorts of ways to destabilise the country. It is precisely because of this that Awami League cannot return to politics. It would not even be right to allow them back. If by any chance Awami League manages to return, the country's national security will be at stake.
* Dr. Maruf Mullick is a writer and political analyst
*This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir