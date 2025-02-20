Gutsy woman in Uttara and the government's Operation Devil Hunt

The number of people who protest against wrongdoings in Bangladesh has dropped. And even more so if the wrongdoing is against the poor. No one wants to raise their voice in protest. It is because those who carry out the misdeeds are powerful, in money or in muscle. Who wants to get involved in all that mess? Recently in Uttara, when Mehebul Hasan and Nasrin Akhter saw two young men on a motorbike loudly ram into the back of a rickshaw, they protested. A couple, along with a small child had been riding in the rickshaw and there could have been a serious accident.

Mehebul and Nasrin actually put their life on the line when they went to protest. First of all, three young men coming up on two motorbikes got into an altercation with them. Then they attacked the couple. One of them called his associates over the mobile and they arrived, one carrying a knife.

The 13 second video of the incident which went viral showed two men attacking a woman and a man with a large machete and the victims were crying out for help. The man under attack took shelter behind a rickshaw on one side of the road. One of the young men went around the rickshaw to attack him. The man attacking the women also ran around to the other side of the rickshaw. The woman rushed forward and tried to save the man under attack.