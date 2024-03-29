Three upsetting news items

2. Almost half the students of Class 3 cannot properly read all the letters of the alphabet and words. And 40 per cent of the Class 4 students can’t read common words. Large numbers of students struggle with reading. Around 76 per cent of Class 3 students and 70 per cent of Class 4 students cannot read Bangladesh properly. These figures appeared in a study run by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

3. In a matter of 4 years, the number of students in the secondary schools of the country has fallen by over 1 million (10 lakh). Many of them have gone on to vocational institutes, madrasas and English medium schools, but that number won’t exceed 400,000. That means the decrease is around 600,000 in the secondary level.

According to official records, 97.97 per cent of the children in Bangladesh enroll in school. And 2 per cent do not. Then around 13 per cent drop out. We have improved in this area, but the dropout rate is alarming. One in eight children cannot complete primary education. That is shocking! This is worrisome from the quantitative angle. What about the qualitative angle! Seven out of 10 children in Class 3 or 4 cannot read properly – this is a harsh eye opener!

According to the BBS survey, there are 39,964,005 (3 crore 99 lakh 64 thousand and five) children of the 5 to 17 year age bracket. Of this, the number of working children is 3,536,927 (35 lakh 36 thousand 927). And the number of child workers from 5 to 13 years of age is 1,776,097 (17 lakh 76 thousand 97), that is, 4.4 per cent of the total number of children.

These figures deflate our pride. How will it be possible to eliminate child labour by 2025 and bring the number of child workers to zero?

A documentary series on Netflix, ‘Tales by Light’ is utterly disturbing. The first part of the series begins with the plight of children in Bangladesh. Dhaka children are working in a balloon factory. They work in factories making aluminium lights, glass. They are bare handed, making utensils on a hot spinning wheel. They are rummaging in the city garbage dumps, collecting plastic bottle and such. It is not possible to sleep after watching this Netflix series.