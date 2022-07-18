Dipali Saha's tears and a Narail Mashrafe doesn't know

Officials of the law enforcement claimed that the situation was already peaceful and under control. Narail's police super, additional police super and the Lohagara upazila UNO spend the entire night there. A large number of RAB and police force members were also deployed there, on patrol. Despite all this, how were the Hindu homes in Dighalia of Lohagara attacked, damaged and set on fire? Were the attackers even more powerful than the police and the administration?

It is certainly a crime to defame religion or hurt anyone's religious sentiment. It is the government's duty to bring to book anyone committing a crime. But why should the homes of Hindus be destroyed because of that incident? Why will the houses be set on fire? Why will temples be attacked?

Prothom Alo reported that additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and order. RAB and the executive magistrate are patrolling the area. Members of the police special branch and detective branch are also on round-the-clock vigil in the area. Awami League and Chhatra League upazila and union level leaders, and people's representatives are also there. Some of the Dighalia Sahapara residents have begun returning home. Most of them fled the area after the attack. Shops had shut down. Some shops opened on Sunday morning.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the local member of parliament, visited the people affected in the Narail communal attacks. His Facebook post was touching. He wrote with anguish, "I could never imagine that there would be divisions among ourselves. I do not know this Narail.... The incident that occurred in our area has pained me greatly and I am burning every moment." In this post he further wrote, "I take pride in the Narail in which I grew up, I cannot associate that Narail with this Narail. There is law in this country, there is the administration. They will take measures. Under no circumstances can we take the law into our own hands. Even if the allegations are true, no one has the right to assault the innocent people of an entire community just for one person. If anyone has really committed a crime, the court will try them. Neither you nor I can punish anyone."