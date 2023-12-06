Bangladesh needs new formula for national reconciliation

Such unrealistic thinking within the particular section of the political ‘actors’ and ‘coward’ citizens leads to prolonging of the national crisis. However, the commoners want solution, complete solution, a long-lasting solution meant for their posterity. Such a solution, we need to understand, cannot be possible without the involvement of the current political forces. The fear of loss in the struggle for democracy or of losing election and shrinking of the party, haunts political leadership in this part of the world. Also, the ‘winner takes all’ formula of the majoritarian rule keeps democratic practice and culture weak. Even then, how are we resigned to the situation assuming that any breakthrough is impossible in the crossfire of electioneering vs protest?

It's urgent to talk about possible solution to the political crisis, no matter how the political actors initially react to it. Since the present constitutional framework has failed to ensure effective democracy, political and social harmony and bring about national reconciliation, we need to look for a new formula, which is acceptable and sustainable. The people, particularly different social groups, professionals, conscientious and vocal men and women, and the political stakeholders – all may join the dialogue aimed at restructuring democratic institutions.

We may have to start from ABC, in view of our socio-political conditions, however, the way visionary people in other parts of the world, especially Europe, had laid the foundation of modern democracy through social contract. That democracy is not a business of just a day needs to be proved by means of everyday practice, keeping awakened and active the guards to protect the rights of people.

Since power (involving the executive branch) tends to corrupt and abuse, parliament, judiciary, the mass media, constitutional bodies, pressure groups of society and opinion leaders act as guards to foil any move to foil democracy. Due to loss of checks and balances in the system in Bangladesh, any solution to the current crisis has not been found in the constitutional framework. It’s also true that constitutional constraints do not arise as any barriers, should there be a political consensus at critical junctures of national life.

We now need to think in a manner opposite the process in which the political forces present the people and social groups solutions. That is also because, the movement for restoration of citizens’ rights inclusive of voting is the agenda of not merely the political parties; neither is it the lone responsibility of the political authorities. Even if we assume the parties have failed to carry out their responsibility, do we as a nation not need any solution?

Yet, the 170 million people or 120 million voters would not appear in a city to submit their respective proposals. Those who are capable of creating new messages, crafting political narratives and preparing agenda for public welfare, should come out of their comfort zones and speak out. In this age of social networking, there are ways to measure public support to any issue, apart from the voting results. Also, whenever the country’s people got opportunity to give their verdict, they hardly made any mistake; they had proven serious interests in joining the democratic process time and again.