Will BNP be able to find a million good men?

The BNP secretary general on Thursday said, "Reforms are a continuous process. This can take five to ten years. Does that mean there will be no election for ten years?" This BNP leader has also been criticising the new list of reforms cropping up every day.

Speaking about the government's Rakhine policy, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Do not do anything that goes against the interests of the nation. You are doing many things that remain unknown to the nation. No one was consulted. You must discuss the matter of providing a passage. We will not block it, if necessary we will come forward. But if you put a pundit in place and imagine you can get away with any decision, that will never be possible."

BNP says that the government is unable to resolve the prevailing problems of the country. There are no tangible steps regarding the economy. Law and order is spiralling out of control. The India-Pakistan war is impacting our economy too. India is carrying out a push-in move at the borders.

It is not clear when the election will be held.

The government has kept the date hanging like a pendulum -- maybe December this year, maybe June next year. Even if June is taken as the time of the election, that means there are 13 months left. And what reforms has the government carried out so far, remains a question. There is no obstacle to carry out reforms that are not related to the election or the constitution, but there are hardly any visible initiatives. Does that mean the government's initiatives will remain restricted to forming commission and recommendations?

Keeping the election in sight, BNP is taking up a drive to collect 10 million members. The drive will be carried out from 15 May to 15 July. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "We are thinking about fresh faces (those new to politics) -- they can be retired persons, teachers, government officials and bankers, NGO workers, farmers or workers, those who believe in our ideology."