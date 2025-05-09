Khaleda Zia's return to the country and "destiny's child" Tarique Rahman

While the Awami League government suspended Khaleda Zia's sentence through an executive order in 2020, they did not allow her to abroad for better medical treatment. She was, in effect, under house arrest. BNP's applications for her bail were rejected, even though others convicted in similar cases, like HM Ershad, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury, and Nazmul Huda, were granted bail. Even Haji Selim was allowed to travel abroad for treatment while in custody.

Khaleda Zia was given no such opportunity. This was a reflection of the government's 'munificence' towards the former prime minister and an elderly woman.

BNP leaders and activists have been on the streets for the past 17 years. But their presence on the streets last Tuesday had a different vibe. They waited for hours along the roadside just to catch a glimpse of their leader. Khaleda Zia waved at them, acknowledging their greetings.

Party leaders are eager to see her active in politics again. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Khaleda Zia's return will make the path to democratic transition easier." Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "She is already active in politics. We would always receive directives from her." When asked if Khaleda Zia would participate in elections, he responded diplomatically, "That is to be seen. Let the elections be announced."